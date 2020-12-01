Aaron Paul Looks Rough In BTS Photo From His Upcoming Sci-Fi Movie

The film is the third feature from writer/director Riley Stearns, who broke out in 2014 with the the odd drama Faults and followed it up last year with the fantastic The Art Of Self-Defense starring Jesse Eisenberg. The film is set in the future, and centers on a young woman (Karen Gillan) who is left devastated following a terminal medical diagnosis. The good news is that thanks to modern technology she can clone herself, meaning that even when she dies her exact replica will remain with her friends and family, but the twist that she doesn't see coming is that she miraculously starts to recover from her illness. She attempts to get her clone decommissioned, but when that effort fails she is ordered by a court to face her duplicate in a dual to the death.