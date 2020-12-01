Marvel’s FRIDAY Actress Reveals Heartbreaking Response To Iron Man’s Death

Leave a Comment
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has become a behemoth presence in the film world over the past decade and change of movies. By Phase Three it became a well-oiled machine, with every single installment resulting in critical and box office success. Chief among them was The Russo Brothers' Avengers: Endgame, which is currently the highest grossing movie of all time. The movie featured the tragic death of multiple characters, most notably Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark/Iron Man. And now the actress who voices his AI system FRIDAY has revealed her own emotional reaction to this plot twist.
In the final moments of Avengers: Endgame's epic final battle against Thanos, Iron Man is able to steal the Infinity Stones from the Mad Titan. He snaps Josh Brolin's character and his forces out of existence once and for all, but the radiation that came from wielding the stones ultimately kills him. Actress Kerry Condon voiced the role of Tony's AI FRIDAY for a whopping five movies starting with Avengers: The Age of Ultron. She recently spoke about her time in the MCU, and the experience of filming her last line during Tony's death scene. As she put it,
But the last one when he died was like, oh my god … At the time I was like, 'But there’s hope, right? He’s not totally dead,’ and they kinda looked at me like - I go, ‘Oh my god!’ I knew my gravy train had just come to a halt! And so they said, ‘Say it like it’s the saddest thing you’ve ever said.’ And I was like, ‘Well, that won’t be fucking hard! It’s all over!’
Same, though. It's still hard to imagine a MCU without Iron Man, and the character's death in Avengers: Endgame is one of the most heartbreaking moments in the entire franchise. And it was one that broke actress Kerry Condon's heart while recording her role as FRIDAY. It was sad for more reasons than one, including professionally.
Kerry Condon's comments to Collider offer a glimpse at what it's like working within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After revealing how much imagination her role took due to unfinished CGI and spoiler secrecy, the Better Call Saul actress went on to explain her disbelief that Iron Man was getting the axe in Avengers: Endgame.
As a reminder, you can see Tony's death scene below. In the sad sequence is FRIDAY's final line, which Kerry Condon was instructed to say as sadly as possible.
I'm not crying, you're crying. Iron Man's death scene continues to hit hard a year after Avengers: Endgame's release. This is largely due to the fantastic performance by the actors, with Tom Holland and Pepper Potts adding a ton of emotional weight. Kerry Condon got to participate herself with FRIDAY breaking the news that Tony's body was shutting down. It's tender and sad, despite being uttered by a piece of artificial intelligence.
It should be interesting to see how the MCU functions without beloved characters like Captain America and Iron Man. The results of Tony's sacrifice were tackled throughout Spider-Man: Far From Home, but it's sure to be further expanded once Phase Four finally kicks off. We'll just have to wait and see if Kerry Condon's FRIDAY manages to make any future appearances.
