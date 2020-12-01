Here's What Disney+ Is Adding In December 2020

Leave a Comment
December 2020 marks the end of the first full year of Disney+, and while the streaming service has been without question, a big hit and a major boon to Disney, it's unlikely anybody expected the first year of Disney+ would be quite so wild. A global pandemic resulted in Disney relying on the streaming service even more than was probably planned, but that's been a good thing for viewers because it's meant big movies hit the service even sooner than expected. However, that early benefit led to a summer and fall that were a bit lackluster when it came to new content.
However, Disney+ in December 2020 is without question a month worth having access to Disney+. Between some big additions from the Disney library, new original movies, and a major movie planned for theatrical release that is hitting Disney+ at the perfect time (and, of course, even more of The Mandalorian) there's some great stuff arriving on Disney+ this month.
Technically Mulan has been on Disney+ since early September. However, if you were one of the people who did not decide to drop an additional $30 on top of your subscription fee, the first Friday in December will see Mulan made available to all subscribers, so it's the perfect chance to see if you truly missed anything. The first part of December will also see the Disney+ debut of Ralph Breaks the Internet, as well as a pair of original movies hitting in succeeding weeks Godmothered and Safety.
Friday, December 4
Anastasia
Big
Big Sharks Rule
Man vs. Shark
The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
Sky High
Mulan - Removed from Premier Access
Godmothered
The Mandalorian - "Chapter 14"
Extras - Beyond the Clouds: Where It All Began
The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse - “Keep On Rollin’”/“The Big Good Wolf”
Friday, December 11
Disney Channel’s Epic Holiday Showdown
Disney Holiday Magic Quest
Gender Revolution: A Journey with Katie Couric
Ralph Breaks the Internet
High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special
Safety
The Mandalorian - “Chapter 15”
Extras - Beyond the Clouds: Meet the Sobiechs
The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse - “The Brave Little Squire”/“An Ordinary Date”
The second half of December sees the return of the Arendelle Castle Yule Log, which should be as peaceful as anything you could put on your television screen, although, there will be a couple of contenders for that title. The same day the yule log returns we'll see the debut of Dory's Reef Cam, which sounds like it will be the undersea equivalent of the yule log. We'll also be getting the Disney+ debut of a YouTube series Disney Parks Sunrise Series which is exactly what it sounds like, a series of sunrises filmed from various locations in and around Disney Parks. Just the way to start the day for those who can't do the real thing.
And then, on Christmas Day, we'll see the premiere of Pixar's newest feature film, Soul. The movie was supposed to open in theaters this year but the theater closure killed that idea. Rather than continue to delay the film, Disney has decided to release it on Disney+, without any additional Premiere Access price tag. Also debuting that day with be Burrow, a Pixar short which was supposed to screen prior to Soul in theaters.
Friday, December 18
Buried Truth of the Maya
Cosmos: Possible Worlds (s1)
Disney Channel Holiday House Party
Disney Parks Sunrise Series (s1)
Disney Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure (s3)
Eddie the Eagle
Into the Woods
Miraculous World: New York, United Heroez
On Pointe - Premiere
Arendelle Castle Yule Log
Dory's Reef Cam
Extras - Beyond the Clouds: Creating Zach's World
The Mandalorian - Season Finale “Chapter 16”
The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse - Winter Finale - “Supermarket Scramble”/“Just the Four of Us
Friday, December 25
Max Keeble’s Big Move
Soul
Burrow
Extras - Beyond the Clouds: A Musical Miracle