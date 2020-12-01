Comments

Leave a Comment

news

Here's What Disney+ Is Adding In December 2020

Ralph Breaks the Internet
Available on Disney Plus ×

December 2020 marks the end of the first full year of Disney+, and while the streaming service has been without question, a big hit and a major boon to Disney, it's unlikely anybody expected the first year of Disney+ would be quite so wild. A global pandemic resulted in Disney relying on the streaming service even more than was probably planned, but that's been a good thing for viewers because it's meant big movies hit the service even sooner than expected. However, that early benefit led to a summer and fall that were a bit lackluster when it came to new content.

However, Disney+ in December 2020 is without question a month worth having access to Disney+. Between some big additions from the Disney library, new original movies, and a major movie planned for theatrical release that is hitting Disney+ at the perfect time (and, of course, even more of The Mandalorian) there's some great stuff arriving on Disney+ this month.

Technically Mulan has been on Disney+ since early September. However, if you were one of the people who did not decide to drop an additional $30 on top of your subscription fee, the first Friday in December will see Mulan made available to all subscribers, so it's the perfect chance to see if you truly missed anything. The first part of December will also see the Disney+ debut of Ralph Breaks the Internet, as well as a pair of original movies hitting in succeeding weeks Godmothered and Safety.

Friday, December 4

Anastasia
Big
Big Sharks Rule
Man vs. Shark
The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
Sky High

Mulan - Removed from Premier Access
Godmothered
The Mandalorian - "Chapter 14"
Extras - Beyond the Clouds: Where It All Began
The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse - “Keep On Rollin’”/“The Big Good Wolf”

Friday, December 11

Disney Channel’s Epic Holiday Showdown
Disney Holiday Magic Quest
Gender Revolution: A Journey with Katie Couric
Ralph Breaks the Internet

High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special
Safety
The Mandalorian - “Chapter 15”
Extras - Beyond the Clouds: Meet the Sobiechs
The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse - “The Brave Little Squire”/“An Ordinary Date”

The second half of December sees the return of the Arendelle Castle Yule Log, which should be as peaceful as anything you could put on your television screen, although, there will be a couple of contenders for that title. The same day the yule log returns we'll see the debut of Dory's Reef Cam, which sounds like it will be the undersea equivalent of the yule log. We'll also be getting the Disney+ debut of a YouTube series Disney Parks Sunrise Series which is exactly what it sounds like, a series of sunrises filmed from various locations in and around Disney Parks. Just the way to start the day for those who can't do the real thing.

And then, on Christmas Day, we'll see the premiere of Pixar's newest feature film, Soul. The movie was supposed to open in theaters this year but the theater closure killed that idea. Rather than continue to delay the film, Disney has decided to release it on Disney+, without any additional Premiere Access price tag. Also debuting that day with be Burrow, a Pixar short which was supposed to screen prior to Soul in theaters.

Pixar's Soul

Friday, December 18

Buried Truth of the Maya
Cosmos: Possible Worlds (s1)
Disney Channel Holiday House Party
Disney Parks Sunrise Series (s1)
Disney Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure (s3)
Eddie the Eagle
Into the Woods
Miraculous World: New York, United Heroez

On Pointe - Premiere
Arendelle Castle Yule Log
Dory's Reef Cam
Extras - Beyond the Clouds: Creating Zach's World
The Mandalorian - Season Finale “Chapter 16”
The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse - Winter Finale - “Supermarket Scramble”/“Just the Four of Us

Friday, December 25

Max Keeble’s Big Move

Soul
Burrow
Extras - Beyond the Clouds: A Musical Miracle

Up Next

Disney Might Be Moving Cruella And More Live-Action Remakes To Disney+
More From This Author
    • Dirk Libbey Dirk Libbey View Profile

      CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian. Armchair Imagineer. Epcot Stan. Future Club 33 Member.

13 Great Tom Hanks Movies Streaming Or Available To Rent news 1d 13 Great Tom Hanks Movies Streaming Or Available To Rent Jerrica Tisdale
What Tim Allen And The Rest Of The Santa Clause Cast Are Up To Now news 2d What Tim Allen And The Rest Of The Santa Clause Cast Are Up To Now Will Ashton
Taylor Swift's Disney+ Concert Film: 9 Things We Learned About Folklore news 2d Taylor Swift's Disney+ Concert Film: 9 Things We Learned About Folklore Sarah El-Mahmoud

Trending Movies

Half Brothers Dec 4, 2020 Half Brothers 4
Honest Thief Oct 16, 2020 Honest Thief 4
Words On Bathroom Walls Aug 7, 2020 Words On Bathroom Walls Rating TBD
Free Guy TBD Free Guy Rating TBD
The Empty Man Oct 23, 2020 The Empty Man Rating TBD
Aubrey Plaza Wants To Host The Oscars, Calls Herself ‘This Generation’s Billy Crystal’ TBD Aubrey Plaza Wants To Host The Oscars, Calls Herself ‘This Generation’s Billy Crystal’ Rating TBD
The Van Helsing Reboot Just Took A Major Step Forward TBD The Van Helsing Reboot Just Took A Major Step Forward Rating TBD
Check Out Outlander’s Sam Heughan All Kilted Up To Hype His New Starz Series TBD Check Out Outlander’s Sam Heughan All Kilted Up To Hype His New Starz Series Rating TBD
Wonder Woman 1984 Will Make HBO Max History In Another Way TBD Wonder Woman 1984 Will Make HBO Max History In Another Way Rating TBD
How Much Kevin Costner's Yellowstone Costs To Film, And Why It Switched Locations For Season 4 TBD How Much Kevin Costner's Yellowstone Costs To Film, And Why It Switched Locations For Season 4 Rating TBD
View More
Comments
Do Not Sell My Personal Information