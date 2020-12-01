Here's What Disney+ Is Adding In December 2020

The second half of December sees the return of the Arendelle Castle Yule Log, which should be as peaceful as anything you could put on your television screen, although, there will be a couple of contenders for that title. The same day the yule log returns we'll see the debut of Dory's Reef Cam, which sounds like it will be the undersea equivalent of the yule log. We'll also be getting the Disney+ debut of a YouTube series Disney Parks Sunrise Series which is exactly what it sounds like, a series of sunrises filmed from various locations in and around Disney Parks. Just the way to start the day for those who can't do the real thing.