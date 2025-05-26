New On Netflix, Disney+, And More: 6 Streaming Shows And Movies To Watch This Week (May 26 - June 1)

May is coming to an end, and the summer scents of June are starting to waft into our nostrils. With good weather finally in full swing, there are going to be plenty of reasons for viewers to drift away from streaming, either to head for blockbusters at the movie theater or just to spend more time outside. Still, there’s still plenty on TV that you won’t want to miss, and per usual, I've rounded it up for you. .

From the end of the newest season of one of the longest-running TV series in history, to a look forward at just what will be coming to the most popular streaming service in the months to come, here is a look at what you might want to check out this week.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Dept Q - May 29 (Netflix)

Fans of criminal procedurals will want to be sure to check out the new series Dept. Q when it arrives this week. From the creator of The Queen’s Gambit, the series follows a detective who's been exiled to investigating cold cases, but becomes no less focused on solving the case. Let's hope this one gets more than one season.

(Image credit: HBO)

And Just Like That..., Season 3 - May 29 (Max)

Sex and the City has been the franchise that just won’t quit. After six seasons of hit television, the series got a pair of theatrical movies. Now the follow-up series And Just Like That… enters its third season. Season 3 will consist of 12 episodes, more than the previous two seasons, which means more drama, fun fashion, and intrigue for the fans.

(Image credit: Prime Video)

The Better Sister (May 29) Prime Video

Based on the novel of the same name, The Better Sister stars Jessica Biel and Elizabeth Banks as estranged sisters who come back together after one of their husbands is brutally murdered and another member of the family is suspected of the crime. Whether you love detective stories or complicated families, this limited series looks to have both and will be perfect for anybody with a Prime Video subscription.

(Image credit: Disney+)

Doctor Who, Season Finale - May 31 (Disney+)

This week sees the finale of the second season of the era of Doctor Who, which requires a Disney+ subscription. Ncuti Gatwa’s Doctor has been fairly well-received by fans, as much as anything can be well-received by Doctor Who fans anyway. There have been numerous rumors the show’s future may be in trouble, but listen: There are nearly always rumors that the show is going to be cancelled. To be candid, they’ve only been true once in 60 years.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Netflix Tudum 2025: The Live Event - May 31 (Netflix)

Since 2020, Netflix has run its own fan event, Tudum, which is apparently the way you pronounce the two notes that play when you start your Netflix app. For the first time, however, fans don’t need to go anywhere to see it, they'll just need their Netflix subscription. The event will stream live on Netflix and will likely be full of interesting info regarding release dates for upcoming Netflix series, as well as reveals for projects yet to come.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Hunger Games Franchise - June 1 (Max)

With the newest Hunger Games movie Sunrise on the Reaping casting, maybe it’s the perfect time to take a look back and where the franchise started. The Hunger Games movies tend to leapfrog between streaming services now and then, but starting June 1, the first four films will all be available with a Max subscription.

Stay tuned for even more good stuff coming to streaming in June. Marvel fans will get the next piece of the MCU in Ironheart on Disney+ later this month. The next season of The Bear is also on the way as is the beginning og the end of Squid Game. I, for one, am looking more forward to the TV than the sunshine.