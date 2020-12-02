Walt Disney World Guest And Pretty Ricky Singer's Covid Joke Ended In A Cast Member Concussion And An Arrest

Walt Disney World is supposed to be the most magical place on earth. It's a place where children of all ages can play together. Unfortunately, often times real life can get in the way and turn the magic of Disney into something much more real. Such is the case when a global pandemic forces everybody to act differently while inside the park. Such is also the case when you get punched in the face, as apparently happened to a Walt Disney World cast member when he was allegedly socked in the jaw by Superior Blue Smith of the Miami based hip-hop group Pretty Ricky.