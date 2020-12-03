Olivia Cooke And Riz Ahmed Started A Metal Band For Their New Film Sound Of Metal

What was lucky is I had a wonderful mentor called Margaret Chardiet of the band Pharmakon, who I just stole, ripped off her entire being. She taught me how to play guitar, how to scream. We wrote the lyrics for the song together even though you can’t quite hear what I’m saying and she was just amazing. And then Riz and I were brought together to immerse these skills we just learned and to become a fully realized band. It was wonderful to have that experience, because we were then really bonded by the sheer terror of having to sometime soon perform it and it made the relationship we had on screen that much more nuanced and deep.