Comments

Leave a Comment

news

Borat 2’s Maria Bakalova Reveals The Scene That Had Her ‘Freaking Out', And It Isn't Rudy Giuliani's

Maria Bakalova as Tutar in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (2020)
Available on Amazon Prime ×

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (or Borat 2) was the perfect return for Sacha Baron Cohen’s famous Kazakhstani journalist, but the true breakout of the movie was the character’s daughter, Tutar. Played perfectly by newcomer Maria Bakalova, the character begins as a naïve and poorly treated child to a confident and courageous young woman. Of course, during her journey she has more than a few raunchy and hilarious moments, which did create some challenges for Bakalova. One of these came before one of the film’s funniest scenes, which had the young actress “freaking out," and believe it or not, it wasn't the controversial Rudy Giuliani scene.

In the film, Tutar has been convinced by the teachings of her home county that she should fear her own body but, when she wanders into a hotel bathroom, she discovers the self-pleasure. This revelation excites her so much that she goes as far as to crash a meeting of Women Republicans and give a speech about her experience.

Although the scene turned out perfectly, Bakalova admitted that she was a bit anxious about it. This was due to the fact that it was a lengthy monologue and she didn’t know much English at the time.:

I was freaking out. I was not completely sure who Tutar was yet. I hadn’t established the character, Sacha wasn’t there, and I had been given this big monologue. Since I’m not fluent in English, I didn’t know what a lot of the words meant.

One can only imagine what it would have been like to be in Maria Bakalova’s shoes in that moment. Not only did she still have to learn the words, but the monologue itself had to be performed in front of a group of real people. Nevertheless, Bakalova also told IndieWire that co-star Sacha Baron Cohen was able to ease her concerns:

He said, ‘I see that you’re nervous. Use it.’ He encouraged me to go with it, and I’ll always be grateful.

From what we’ve heard, Baron Cohen really took Bakalova under his wing while they made Borat 2. The actress revealed that he gave her key performance advice, like how to keep herself from breaking during scenes. He also showed great concern for her while she was filming her scene with Rudy Giuliani, though Baron Cohen made sure he wasn’t too far away from her while it was being produced.

To say that Bakalova gave a bold performance would be an understatement. She fully committed to the role on screen but even showed dedication while prepping for the role. She previously confirmed that she actually let her body hair grow out, which she described as a pretty “gross” situation. If that’s not commitment, then I don’t know what is. Hopefully, Maria Bakalova will receive some awards recognition for her role in the movie.

Borat 2 is currently available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Up Next

After Borat 2, Is It Time For Napoleon Dynamite 2?
More From This Author
    • Erik Swann Erik Swann View Profile

      Covering superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. I eat more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

It's Not Only Hamilton: How Broadway Movies And Streaming Took A Major Step This Year news 2d It's Not Only Hamilton: How Broadway Movies And Streaming Took A Major Step This Year Sarah El-Mahmoud
9 Christmas Movies Featuring LGBTQ+ Stories news 2d 9 Christmas Movies Featuring LGBTQ+ Stories Jerrica Tisdale
No, SNL’s Jay Pharoah Is Not In Coming 2 America Despite Reports news 4d No, SNL’s Jay Pharoah Is Not In Coming 2 America Despite Reports Sarah El-Mahmoud

Trending Movies

Dashing in December Dec 13, 2020 Dashing in December Rating TBD
Let Them All Talk Dec 10, 2020 Let Them All Talk 8
Holidate Oct 28, 2020 Holidate 7
Happiest Season Nov 25, 2020 Happiest Season 8
Free Guy TBD Free Guy Rating TBD
One Year Later, Watchmen's Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Reflect's On Dr. Manhattan's Full-Frontal Nudity TBD One Year Later, Watchmen's Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Reflect's On Dr. Manhattan's Full-Frontal Nudity Rating TBD
Why Greatest Showman’s Keala Settle Rejected Her Famous ‘This Is Me’ Song Until This Year TBD Why Greatest Showman’s Keala Settle Rejected Her Famous ‘This Is Me’ Song Until This Year Rating TBD
90 Day Fiance's Yazan May Have A New Girlfirend After Brittany Drama TBD 90 Day Fiance's Yazan May Have A New Girlfirend After Brittany Drama Rating TBD
5 Reasons We Can't Wait For Mahershala Ali's Blade TBD 5 Reasons We Can't Wait For Mahershala Ali's Blade Rating TBD
Altered Carbon Star James Purefoy Talks How Almost Landing 007 Has 'Plagued' His Life TBD Altered Carbon Star James Purefoy Talks How Almost Landing 007 Has 'Plagued' His Life Rating TBD
View More
Comments
Do Not Sell My Personal Information