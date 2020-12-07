Spider-Man 3 Fan Art Gives Jamie Foxx’s Electro A Comics-Accurate Look

At this point, we barely know anything about what lies in store for Peter Parker in Spider-Man 3. But at the very least, we do know that the film will pit the wall-crawler against the powerful Electro, who will once again be played by Jamie Foxx. When Foxx first played the character, fans had varied thoughts on his appearance, though the vast majority of fans weren’t too high on it. The character’s MCU look has yet to be revealed, leaving fans to wonder about the direction this time around. Well, it seems that at least one person has thought about the classic, comic-accurate suit, as evidenced by this fan art.