Patty Jenkins Finally Addresses The Fact That Wonder Woman 1984's Likely Not Going To Make Money

It was one of the hardest decisions we’ve ever made. But it’s interesting to actually sit there and face, like, ‘OK, we’re giving up the money. You’re not making any money with your film.’ But the truth is, what’s the point of a film? The point of the film is the message you’re trying to connect to the world with. That’s the most important thing. So in that way, when this idea was presented, I was like, ‘Oh, my God, this is the moment.’ This is the moment where this thing we have can become something to give, and a better thing, and and try to be about hope.