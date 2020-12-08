LeBron James Finally Reveals More About What Space Jam 2 Is About

It’s more of a family movie. It's a parenting movie between me and my son and me trying to demand my son to do something because I was taught that way growing up, demand my son to play basketball. 'This is all you're gonna do, this is how you do it.' And me as a parent not listening to my son and not believing in what my son is actually great at. It's a tackling between me being a parent and supporting my son, and my son basically turning off at some point and me trying to regain that trust throughout the movie. Along with the great Bugs Bunny, and Lola, and Taz, and Tweety, all of them.