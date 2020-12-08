Looks Like Spider-Man 3 May Bring Back Former Peter Parkers To Join Tom Holland

Leave a Comment
The rift between the separate dimensions of the Marvel Cinematic Universe looks like it’s getting ever wider today, and all sorts of amazing things are happening because of it. Not too long ago, we found out that Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock, from Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 2, is being brought back as one of the villains for Jon Watts’ Spider-Man 3. But now, even bigger news seems to be breaking, as not only is Andrew Garfield supposedly confirmed to be along for the ride in the Tom Holland sequel, but Tobey Maguire is reportedly in the cards as well.
Per a report issued by Collider, the word on the web is that Garfield’s incarnation of The Amazing Spider-Man is a confirmed participant for Spider-Man 3; as is Kirsten Dunst’s Mary Jane Watson from Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man series. Sitting on the fence as unconfirmed, but in talks, is Maguire, who played Spider-Man/Peter Parker for Raimi, who’s currently directing Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. And rounding out the speculation is the possibility that Emma Stone’s Gwen Stacy will be entering the game as well, seeing as Andrew Garfield’s Peter Parker is already in the mix.
Of course, this is far from a solid confirmation that Spider-Man 3 will involve the participants listed above. While this “news” is making the rounds, there’s still a chance that this whole story could collapse like a universe breached by a particle accelerated reaction. Though it does seem to stem from some interesting developments that have already broken into the news cycle. Not to mention, it’s a rumor we’ve heard before.
As if Alfred Molina’s return as Doc Ock wasn’t enough grist for the Spidey Rumor Mill, the previous announcement that Jamie Foxx’s Electro is supposed to be headed into Tom Holland’s big threequel does continue to set up a foundation that, at the very least, will see past villains coming into the forefront.
So it’s easy to see why some would assume Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are in the works, if not confirmed, as Spider-Man 3 is already borrowing from their respective rogue’s galleries. But again, there’s grains of Spidey Salt that need to be taken with this news.
For now, the possibility of a Maguire/Garfield/Holland Spider-Verse team-up in Spider-Man 3 feels like a really good notion to dream on, and it could be closer than ever to coming to fruition. What was once noted as an idea that was written off as “too soon” could indeed have found its time. As always, we’ll be keeping our ears to the ground, our eyes to the skies, and our web-slingers full and ready to swing into action, should any confirmation be had.
What we can say with authority is that Spider-Man 3 is currently in production, and is set to debut on December 17, 2021; should current plans hold. In the meantime, check out the 2021 release schedule, so you can see what might be giving the Peters Parker even more competition at the box office.