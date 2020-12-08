Looks Like Spider-Man 3 May Bring Back Former Peter Parkers To Join Tom Holland

The rift between the separate dimensions of the Marvel Cinematic Universe looks like it’s getting ever wider today, and all sorts of amazing things are happening because of it. Not too long ago, we found out that Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock, from Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 2, is being brought back as one of the villains for Jon Watts’ Spider-Man 3. But now, even bigger news seems to be breaking, as not only is Andrew Garfield supposedly confirmed to be along for the ride in the Tom Holland sequel, but Tobey Maguire is reportedly in the cards as well.