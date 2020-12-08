Viggo Mortensen Finally Reveals How It Felt To Replace Another Actor On Set For Lord Of The Rings

As rough as they may be, situations like these do tend to happen from time to time, especially when it comes to high-profile properties like The Lord of the Rings. Some superhero fans may remember that the role of James Rhodes a.k.a. War Machine in the MCU was originated by Terrence Howard and that he would be let go after Iron Man and be replaced by Don Cheadle. Although Howard did actually get to play the role in this case, there’s a chance he likely still feels the sting of being let go from what is now a billion-dollar franchise.