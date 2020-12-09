Why Denis Villeneuve’s Dune Is Rated PG-13

Of course, given that Dune is part of Warner Bros’ 2021 release slate, that means it will be released on HBO Max the same day as it opens in theaters. So while it’s still up to parents to decide whether or not Dune is appropriate for their children to watch, now it’s just a matter of turning on the TV rather than purchasing tickets at the kiosk once that decision is made. Provided, of course, they catch Dune (or any of next year’s Warner Bros movies) within the one-month HBO Max window, as once that’s over, they’ll either need to see the movie in a theater or wait until it arrives on home media.