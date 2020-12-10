How Michael Bay Ended Up Co-Directing Chunks Of Songbird

There were a couple of things that really stood out to me. One was that when he was on set, I’ve never seen anyone with such [a] kind of passion. I don’t know why I kind of always expected these very successful directors to be sitting behind a bank of monitors, sipping on lattes, you know? Whereas Michael is out, on the front lines, holding a camera. He’s kind of physically leading the troops, which is something in my own… I come from a very guerilla filmmaking background, and that’s something I’ve always done myself. But seeing him do that, with the amount of energy that he does it with, was pretty incredible. And then when it came to post-production, just the way that he edits, and the way that he conceives narrative was really interesting to me. That’s very different from anything than I’ve ever done before.