Chris Evans' Latest Post-Captain America Follow-Up Is Again Heading To Netflix

It’s not always an easy decision for an actor to quit playing his most famous role, especially when it comes to the insane success Avengers: Endgame experienced when it crushed worldwide box office records to become the highest grossing movie of all time. But Chris Evans left his role of Captain America with grace and with an unforgettable sendoff. Since leaving the role last year, he’s shown how promising his career is post-Steve Rogers, now with an exciting upcoming follow-up role that will be on Netflix.
Chris Evans has signed on to join Netflix’s Don’t Look Up, a star-studded comedy from The Big Short and Vice filmmaker Adam McKay, per Deadline. The production is currently already underway in Evans' hometown of Boston with a seriously impressive line-up of actors part of the film. Like, it Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hill, Himesh Patel, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Kid Cudi and Matthew Perry in its impressive lineup. Yes, really.
Don’t Look Up is about two low-level astronomers (appeared to be played by J-Law and Leo DiCaprio) who go on a press tour to warn mankind of an impending asteroid they believe will destroy Earth. There's no word about who Chris Evans will play, but man, I can’t wait to see him added to this insane roster of talents who’ll get to play together for this.
Chris Evans was recently a standout in Rian Johnson’s ensemble murder mystery Knives Out as sweatered asshole Ransom Drysdale. He also was the star of the popular AppleTV+ series Defending Jacob and in Netflix’s drama The Red Sea Diving Resort following his sendoff as Steve Rogers. Coming up, the actor has signed on for a series of really exciting movies, in addition to Don’t Look Up.
Chris Evans will re-team with the Russo Brothers for a massive spy movie with Ryan Gosling called The Gray Man. He’s also set to finally show off his knack for song-and-dance for the remake of Little Shop of Horrors, also starring Scarlett Johansson and Taron Egerton. In the musical, Evans will be playing Steve Martin’s former role as the dentist Orin Scrivello. Evans is proving to be great at character roles, and I’d also assume his Don’t Look Up part will be in that vein. And since the Adam McKay film has already begun filming, it’s likely to be a supporting role.
In regards to the Marvel world, initial plans have been delayed for Phase 4, but the MCU is set to return to the fold in 2021 beginning with Black Widow, the long-awaited standalone movie with Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha and some figures from her past. This includes David Harbour’s Red Guardian, who will apparently share some similarities to Captain America.
Black Widow hits theaters on May 7, 2021.