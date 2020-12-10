Chris Evans' Latest Post-Captain America Follow-Up Is Again Heading To Netflix

Chris Evans will re-team with the Russo Brothers for a massive spy movie with Ryan Gosling called The Gray Man. He’s also set to finally show off his knack for song-and-dance for the remake of Little Shop of Horrors, also starring Scarlett Johansson and Taron Egerton. In the musical, Evans will be playing Steve Martin’s former role as the dentist Orin Scrivello. Evans is proving to be great at character roles, and I’d also assume his Don’t Look Up part will be in that vein. And since the Adam McKay film has already begun filming, it’s likely to be a supporting role.