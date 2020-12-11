Wait, Songbird Was Almost A Cloverfield-Style Monster Movie?

It’s amazing how fast a movie can come together when people put their heads together. Through Adam Mason and Simon Boyes’ writing prowess, and with some help from Michael Bay’s hands on approach, Songbird became the first film to be made in the new normal. The results are amazing, as it looks like it could have been done before the pandemic, just waiting for the right moment to be released. Which brings us to this weekend, when you’ll be able to see Songbird take flight through video on demand. You might not see monsters roaming the streets of Los Angeles, but you’ll definitely get your share of thrills. And if you’re looking to see what’s coming to theaters or on-demand throughout the rest of the year, you can head to the 2020 release schedule and see what’s ready to entertain you before the arrival of 2021.