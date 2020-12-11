Diego Luna Explains Why Wander Darkly’s Twisted Timelines Was ‘Scary’ To Take On

Although the actors make it look effortless on screen in Wander Darkly, it was a tough process for them both to wrap their heads around. On top of the pair playing an established couple who had known each other for years, in our interview Diego Luna (who is currently working on his Star Wars Disney+ series, which will officially be called Andor) talked about how “terrifying” it was to work on a movie with a number of timelines in the mix. It’s a situation not far from what actors in Christopher Nolan movies like Inception and Tenet may have gone through as well. Thankfully in both instances, the brains behind the script were right there with the actors to clear up their visions. He continued,