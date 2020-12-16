Why Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse Is My Absolute Favorite Spider-Man Movie

I was never a huge Spider-Man fan, for a long time in my life. It took getting into superhero movies (albeit, the Marvel Cinematic Universe) for me to give the original Spider-Man movies with Tobey Maguire a shot, and then the remakes with Andrew Garfield. I even became a fan of Tom Holland’s version of the friendly, neighborhood Spider-Man.

But nothing – and I mean nothing – compares to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Miles Morales is a game-changer. The whole entire movie really is, anyway. Marvel really pulled this one out of the park and left nothing behind. While I could talk about how much I love it right here, I’m going to turn to the rest of this list to explain why I think that Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is the best Spider-Man movie of all time.