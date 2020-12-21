Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood: What The Cast Of Quentin Tarantino's Movie Is Doing Next

It's been a year-and-a-half since Quentin Tarantino rocked his way back into theaters with his ninth film, Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood. Starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, and Margot Robbie, among several others, this star-studded period piece was exactly the sort of entertaining revisionist history that only Tarantino could make, and it became another critical and commercial darling for the famous filmmaker. It was nominated for 10 Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Director, and it won two, for Best Production Design and Best Supporting Actor for Pitt.

Following the movie's celebrated success, what is the cast of Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood doing next? Let's take a look and see.