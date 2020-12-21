Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood: What The Cast Of Quentin Tarantino's Movie Is Doing Next

Leave a Comment
It's been a year-and-a-half since Quentin Tarantino rocked his way back into theaters with his ninth film, Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood. Starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, and Margot Robbie, among several others, this star-studded period piece was exactly the sort of entertaining revisionist history that only Tarantino could make, and it became another critical and commercial darling for the famous filmmaker. It was nominated for 10 Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Director, and it won two, for Best Production Design and Best Supporting Actor for Pitt.
Following the movie's celebrated success, what is the cast of Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood doing next? Let's take a look and see.
Leonardo DiCaprio (Rick Dalton)
In the role of Rick Dalton, a dwindling movie-turned-TV star caught spiraling at the dawn of the American New Wave, Leonardo DiCaprio played the lead role in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood. An Oscar-winning actor best known for Titanic, What's Eating Gilbert Grape, Catch Me If You Can, The Departed, Gangs of New York, Romeo + Juliet, The Aviator, Inception, The Wolf of Wall Street, and The Revenant, DiCaprio is one of Hollywood's biggest stars. He previously collaborated with Tarantino on Django Unchained.
Most recently, Leonardo DiCaprio made an uncredited appearance in the mini-series, Grant, where he served as an executive producer. Currently, the actor is filming a role in Adam McKay's star-studded Don't Look Up. The actor-producer is soon set to reunite with Martin Scorsese for Killers of the Flower Moon. Outside of acting, DiCaprio is producing the biopic, Atari.
Brad Pitt (Cliff Booth)
Playing the part of Cliff Booth, a disgraced stuntman and loyal sidekick to Rick Dalton, Brad Pitt gave an Oscar-winning performance in Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood. As one of the biggest movie stars on the planet in the '90s and '00s, Pitt is known for a number of A-list roles, including the Ocean's movies, Mr. and Mrs. Smith, Twelve Monkeys, Thelma & Louise, Legends of the Fall, Interview with the Vampire, Se7en, 12 Years a Slave, and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.
Following this acclaimed performance, Brad Pitt starred in Ad Astra. He's currently filming Bullet Train and he's expected to star in Babylon, the newest film from director Damien Chazelle. As a producer, meanwhile, Pitt is involved with Blonde, Amazon Prime's The Underground Railroad, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, and Black Hole, to name only a few forthcoming titles under his Plan B banner.
Margot Robbie (Sharon Tate)
As Sharon Tate, a high-profile American actress who lives next door to Rick Dalton, Margot Robbie provided a touching take on the tragic real-life figure. The Australian actress found fame through Martin Scorsese's The Wolf of Wall Street and garnered an Oscar nomination for I, Tonya. She's also well-known for her performance as Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad.
Following her work in Quentin Tarantino's latest film, Robbie gave an Oscar-nominated performance in Bombshell. Earlier this year, the A-list talent starred in Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn and Dreamland, both of which she also produced. Also, Robbie is a producer on this month's Promising Young Woman. Next, she'll be seen in The Suicide Squad, reprising her role as Harley Quinn, and heard in Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway. Additionally, the actress is expected to star in Babylon, opposite Brad Pitt, and the newest film from writer-director David O. Russell. Robbie will also produce Netflix's Maid.
Margaret Qualley (Pussycat)
Playing the part of Pussycat, Margaret Qualley gave a standout supporting performance in Quentin Tarantino's newest film. The daughter of actress Andie MacDowell, Qualley is an Emmy-nominated star for her work in FX's Fosse/Verdon. She's also known for her performances in The Leftovers, Novitiate, Palo Alto, Netflix's IO, The Nice Guys, Death Note, and Spike Jonze's dance-heavy short film, Kenzo World.
Following her role in Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood, Margaret Qualley starred in Strange But True, Adam, and Seberg. She also appeared in Olivia Wilde's short film, Wake Up, and Rainey Qualley's "Love Me Like You Hate Me" music video. Additionally, the actress can be heard in the video game, Death Stranding. Next, Qualley stars in My Salinger Year and Netflix's upcoming dramedy series, Maid. She also booked roles in North of Normal, A Head Full of Ghosts, and Claire Denis's The Stars at Noon.
Julia Butters (Trudi Fraser)
In the role of Trudi Fraser, a talented child star who gives Rick Dalton some much-needed encouragement during a moment of doubt, Julia Butters plays a sizable role in Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood's mid-section. Outside of this performance, Butters plays a main character in ABC's sitcom, American Housewife. She can also be seen in 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi, Term Life, and episodes of Transparent.
Most recently, Butters starred in the latest season of American Housewife and she was heard in the animated short film, Fetch.
Mike Moh (Bruce Lee)
As a fictionalized version of Bruce Lee, Mike Moh played a kick-ass role in Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood. Outside of this performance, Moh starred in the web series, Street Fighter: Assassin's Fist and Resurrection. He also played a role in ABC's short-lived Inhumans and he made appearances in Empire. Outside of acting, Moh is the founder of Moh's Martial Arts in Waunakee, Wisconsin.
Shortly after Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood's release, Moh starred in Killerman. Next, the actor will be seen in Eddie Haung's feature directorial debut, Boogie.
Emile Hirsch (Jay Sebring)
Playing the part of Jay Sebring, a close friend of Sharon Tate, Emile Hirsch had a prominent supporting role in Quentin Tarantino's newest film. The actor is best known for his acclaimed lead performance in Into the Wild. He's also known for The Girl Next Door, Lords of Dogtown, Speed Racer, Milk, Alpha Dog, Lone Survivor, Killer Joe, Taking Woodstock, and Prince Avalanche.
Following his work in Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood, Emile Hirsch starred in Never Grow Old and this year's Force of Nature. He also did voice work in Wizards, 3Below: Tales of Arcadia, Robot Chicken, and the video game, Trollhunters: Defenders of Arcadia. Next, Hirsch stars in The Comeback Trail, Son, American Night, and Midnight in the Switchgrass. Currently, the actor is filming a role in State of Consciousness.
Kurt Russell (Randy Miller/Narrator)
As Randy Miller, an experienced stunt coordinator, as well as our narrator, Kurt Russell reunited with writer-director Quentin Tarantino for Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood. A former child actor-turned-movie star, Russell is known for a variety of roles, including (but not limited to) The Thing, Escape from New York, Big Trouble in Little China, Overboard, Tango & Cash, Tombstone, The Computer Wore Tennis Shoes, Sky High, Miracle, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Silkwood, Bone Tomahawk, and Backdraft. Also, the actor worked with Tarantino on Death Proof and The Hateful Eight.
Most recently, Kurt Russell starred in Netflix's The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two, where he reprised his role as Santa Claus. He was also seen in last year's Crypto.
Al Pacino (Marvin Schwarz)
In the role of Marvin Schwarz, Rick Dalton's agent, Al Pacino played a fun, flashy supporting character in Quentin Tarantino's most recent movie. As one of the most famous and revered working actors of the past 50 years, Pacino is an Oscar/Tony/Emmy-winning superstar with acclaimed performances in The Godfather trilogy, Dog Day Afternoon, Serpico, Scarface, Heat, Donnie Brasco, Scent of a Woman, Glengarry Glen Ross, Angels in America, Dick Tracy, and The Panic in Needle Park, among several other productions of the stage and screen.
Shortly following his starry role in Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood, Al Pacino played Jimmy Hoffa in Martin Scorsese's The Irishman, for which he was Oscar-nominated. Earlier this year, he led Amazon Prime's Hunters. Next, Pacino stars in Axis Sally. He's also signed on to star in Ridley Scott's Gucci.
Timothy Olyphant (James Stacy)
Playing James Stacy, Timothy Olyphant was a prominent supporting character in Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood. Best known for his Emmy-nominated lead role in FX's Justified, the film/TV actor also starred in Scream 2, Deadwood, Hitman, Live Free or Die Hard, Go, The Crazies (2010), A Perfect Getaway, and Santa Clarita Diet.
Last year, Timothy Olyphant reprised his role as Seth Bullock in HBO's Deadwood: The Movie. He was nominated for an Emmy, along with the rest of the cast, for his part in this TV movie. Earlier this year, Olyphant made a slew of television appearances. He was seen in episodes of The Good Place, where he played "Timothy Olyphant," Curb Your Enthusiasm and The Mandolorian. Most recently, Olyphant played a recurring role in FX's Fargo Season 4. Next, the actor stars in the upcoming dramatic film, The Starling.
Austin Butler (Tex)
As Tex, Charles Manson's deputy, Austin Butler played a vicious role in Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood. Outside of this performance, the actor is better known for his television work in Switched at Birth, Ruby & the Rockits, The Carrie Diaries, and The Shannara Chronicles. He was also seen in Aliens in the Attic, Sharpay's Fabulous Adventure, Yoga Hosers, Dude, and The Dead Don't Die, as well as episodes of Arrow.
Next, Austin Butler will play The King of Rock 'n' Roll in Baz Luhrmann's Elvis.
Maya Hawke (Flowerchild)
Playing the part of Flowerchild, Maya Hawke had one of her first blockbuster roles in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood. Most notably, Hawke (the daughter of Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman) is known for playing Robin in Stranger Things Season 3. She also played Jo March in the BBC's 2017 adaptation of Little Women. Earlier this year, Hawke starred in Human Capital. Additionally, she was recently seen in the mini-series The Good Lord Bird, Samia's "Is There Something In the Movies?" music video, and a pair of short films, As They Slept and Memory Xperiment: Kathy Acker, respectively.
Next, Maya Hawke will star in Mainstream and the latest season of Stranger Things. She's also set to star in the upcoming comedy, Strangers.
Mikey Madison (Sadie)
In the role of Sadie, Mikey Madison has an explosive part in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time ... In Hollywood. The actress is most well-known for playing a main character in FX's acclaimed Better Things.
Following this supporting turn, Mikey Madison was heard in 2019's The Addams Family. Additionally, the actress was seen in the latest season of Better Things earlier this year. Next, Madison stars in 2022's Scream.
Madisen Beaty (Katie)
Playing the part of Katie, Madisen Beaty gets a smashing role in Once Upon A Time ... In Hollywood. Outside of this performance, Beaty has been seen in The Master, Other People, The Fosters, The Cloverhitch Killer, and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.
Most recently, Madisen Beaty starred in To The Stars and a couple of episodes of The Magicians. Next, the actress will be seen in the horror-mystery, Seance.
Dakota Fanning (Squeaky)
Playing the part of Squeaky, a devoted Manson follower, Dakota Fanning plays a starry cameo in Once Upon a Time ... In Hollywood. The former child star is best known for War of the Worlds, The Cat in the Hat, I Am Sam, Man on Fire, Charlotte's Web, The Secret Life of Bees, The Runaways, Coraline, Dreamer, and the Twilight sequels.
Earlier this year, Dakota Fanning starred in Sweetness in the Belly, Viena and the Fantomes, and The Alienist: Angel of Darkness. Next, she'll star in The Nightingale opposite Elle Fanning.
Bruce Dern (George Spahn)
In the role of George Spahn, a blind, bed-ridden rancher visited by Cliff Booth, Bruce Dern filled in for the late Burt Reynolds in Once Upon a Time ... In Hollywood. A revered character actor with nearly 200 credits to his name, Dern is a two-time Oscar-nominated actor known for his performances in Coming Home, Nebraska, Silent Running, The King of Marvin Gardens, Posse (1975), The Cowboys, The 'Burbs, and Black Sunday. He also starred in Quentin Tarantino's previous film, The Hateful Eight.
Following this performance, Bruce Dern starred in Remember Me (2019), Inherit the Viper, Emperor, The Artist's Wife, Ravage, Badland, and a season of Mr. Mercedes. Next, he'll be seen in Death in Texas, Overrun, Buck Alamo or (A Phantasmagorical Ballad), Hands that Bind, Hellblazers, Girl Named Guy, Last Call, The Gateway, and the final season of Goliath. If that weren't enough to keep him busy, Dern is currently filming a role in Christmas vs. the Walters.
Damon Herriman (Charles Manson)
As cult leader Charles Manson, known here as "Charlie," Damon Herriman played a menacing role in Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood. He also played Manson in Netflix's Mindhunter. And he's well-known for his work in Justified and The Nightingale (2019).
Following his brief-but-important part in Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood, Damon Herriman appeared in TV shows like The Commons, Perpetual Grace, LTD, Lambs of God, and Mr. Inbetween. He also appeared in Julia Stone's "Unreal" music video, while playing one of the titular roles in Judy & Punch. Next, Herriman will star in Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway, as well as two upcoming mini-series, The Serpent and The Underground Railroad.
Did you love Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood? Let us know in the comments!