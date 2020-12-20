All The New Movies Disney Recently Announced, Including Fantastic Four And Star Wars

Rogue Squadron

While we knew that Disney was taking a break from Star Wars on the big screen, with a focus on Disney+ for the next couple of years and the Games of Thrones duo of David Benioff and D.B. Weiss stepping away from their planned movie, we didn't know who would be responsible for the next Star Wars film, much less what it would be about. That question was answered in a big way when it was discovered that Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins would be helming the next big screen Star Wars adventure, and that it would be called Rogue Squadron.

In a posted video, Patty Jenkins revealed that she's always wanted to make the best fighter pilot movie ever, and so, expectations are already high for Rogue Squadron. We can expect a focus on X-wing space battles like we've never seen before, something like Top Gun, among the stars. While Jenkins has given credit to Michael Stackpole's Rogue Squadron books as "inspiration," it appears the plan for the movie is an entirely original concept. Rogue Squadron is due in December 2023.