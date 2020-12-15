Aquaman’s Amber Heard Opens Up About Snyder Cut Reshoots After Wrapping

Leave a Comment
CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
Zack Snyder's DC blockbuster Justice League has had an absolutely wild life. The crossover film event was greatly altered by Warner Bros. when the filmmaker departed due to a family tragedy, leading to calls for the Snyder Cut. This went on for years, and now that alternate version is becoming a reality on HBO Max. Snyder has been given millions to complete the project, which includes editing, visual effects, and reshoots. Actress Amber Heard once again worked with the filmmaker as Aquaman character Mera, and she recently spoke to what reshoots were like.
Zack Snyder was doing a ton of world-building in Justice League, setting up solo flicks for various heroes. Amber Heard's Mera made her DCEU debut in the project, and she was one of the many cast members to reunite with Snyder for the recent reshoots. Heard recently spoke about what this collaboration was like, saying:
I'm super excited about it. We just wrapped on reshoots and I just love nerds. I fucking love nerds, excuse my language. He's a perfect example, Zack [Snyder] is a perfect example of a nerd. You know, I got into this project on The Stand because of another true, die hard nerd, which is Josh Boone, who connected all of us on this project as he was adapting the book for Stephen [King]. And I think it's just a good rule of thumb to follow, especially in this genre which I love. It's like follow the nerd, the nerd passion is where you want to be.
There you have it. As Amber Heard put it, follow a nerd when it comes to matters of entertainment. It's a term many of us identify with, including Zack Snyder himself. We'll just have to see what his nerdy sensibilities change Mera's story when the Snyder Cut arrives on HBO Max next year.
Amber Heard's comments to Comic Book show how positive the energy around Zack Snyder's Justice League seems to be. Everyone involved seems thrilled that the director's vision will finally be shared with the public, all these years after the theatrical cut arrived in theaters. While Mera isn't expected to have a huge presence in the four-part series, Heard's involvement in reshoots further shows how much is changing with the Snyder Cut.
Justice League is currently streaming on HBO Max, which will also be the home of the Snyder Cut. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.
A number of big names including Amber Heard have participated in Snyder Cut reshoots, so there's no telling how Zack Snyder will alter the story moving forward. In addition to having main characters like Ben Affleck suit back up, Snyder also included Jared Leto's Joker in his alternate Justice League. The world-building should be satisfying for the countless fans who crowdfunded and campaigned for Snyder's vision to finally be released to the public.
Amber Heard's Mera had a brief role in Justice League's theatrical cut, battling with Atlanteans against Steppenwolf, and telling Arthur Curry to return home. But with the actress shooting new footage, we'll be seeing much more of Mera when The Snyder Cut is released and dives into the waters of the DCEU. Fans are also eager to see Willem Dafoe's Vulko, who was cut from the movie's theatrical cut.
Aside from the Snyder Cut, Amber Heard continues to make headlines over her ongoing legal battle with ex-husband Johnny Depp. The litigations caused Depp to be fired from his role in the Fantastic Beasts movies, and there's been petitions for Heard to get the same treatment. But so far she's set to return for Aquaman 2, as well as an appearance in the Snyder Cut.
The next installment in the DCEU is Wonder Woman 1984 on December 25th, while the Snyder Cut will arrive on HBO Max sometime in 2021. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your trips to the movies in the New Year.