Wonder Woman 1984's Chris Pine Has A Funny Acting 'Challenge' After Constantly Dying On Screen

What is it about Chris Pine that filmmakers love to keep killing him off on screen. His ill-fated pilot Steve Trevor met an heroic end in Patty Jenkins’ initial Wonder Woman (all the way back in 2017), and the Star Trek star voiced the version of Peter Parker who sacrificed himself in the early stages of the Oscar-winning Spider-Man: Into the SpiderVerse. When I mentioned this fascinating trend to Pine as part of the Wonder Woman 1984 press day, he gave me the above answer, which I found to be very funny.