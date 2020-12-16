The Unusual Ways Pixar’s Soul Thought About Killing Off Jamie Foxx’s Character

Pete Docter: We had a couple of thoughts that maybe he was so into rehearsing that he gets hit by a truck or something. It needed to be kind of comedic because you don’t want to horrify people right off the bat.

Dana Murray: You talked about a piano falling on him.

Pete Docter: Yeah, yeah, that would have been good.

Kemp Powers: Well we had the one boarded version where, remember, he banged his head on something dangling down and didn’t know he was dead. So he hit his head and is still walking, then turned around and looked back, and he was dead behind himself. So he sort of had gotten knocked out and kept walking down the street.