The Internet Can’t Get Enough Of Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible COVID Speech

Last night audio was released online which purported to be the sound of actor Tom Cruise absolutely going ballistic at a pair of crew members on the set of Mission: Impossible 7 who were not properly following COVID-19 guidelines. Cruise gets loud, he gets vulgar, and he gets threatening, promising to fire anybody who flouts the rules further. Needless to say, when a major celebrity, and there are few bigger, gets heard like this, people are going to respond, and social media has basically exploded with opinions. Some love Cruise for this, some are thoroughly unimpressed, and some are just having a good time.