Milla Jovovich’s Monster Hunter Reviews Are In, See What Critics Are Saying

Milla Jovovich spent more than a decade of her career making movies based on the Resident Evil video game series, and now that it's over and she has moved on, she's back playing roles in movies based on video games, this time with Monster Hunter. The reviews for the newest adaptation by Paul W.S. Anderson are here, and while most critics tend to be of the opinion that the movie isn't necessarily what you'd call "good" it is, actually quite a lot of silly fun, and so if that's what you're looking for, the new film may work for you.