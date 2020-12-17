10 Best Under-The-Radar 2020 Movies

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Although it may have felt like this year was devoid of a lot of movies we were initially excited to see at the start of 2020, hundreds of movies still came out one way or another. The best under-the-radar movies of 2020 is a strange list to compile this year in particular, because most new releases feel like they slipped past us and refreshed each week as we spent more time on streaming platforms and digital renting services. Because the movie cycle felt rushed and low on attention span, chances are you missed some bigger releases than this. Maybe you’re just now checking out some of the most talked-about movies of the year, like Tenet or Mulan.