Original Boba Fett Actor Jeremy Bulloch Is Dead At 75

Sometimes, all an actor has to do is be present to make an impression that will last a lifetime, and Jeremy Bulloch was most certainly one of those performers. He will always be remembered for his talents, particularly the ones that helped sent audiences back a long time ago, to a treacherous but hopeful galaxy far, far away. While he's no longer playing the role in its potential Disney+ expansions, as well as the current storyline on The Mandalorian, he presence will always be felt through the cultural force that is Star Wars. We here at CinemaBlend would like to extend our deepest sympathies and condolences to Jeremy Bulloch’s friends and family, during this difficult time.