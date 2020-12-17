Comments

Original Boba Fett Actor Jeremy Bulloch Is Dead At 75

Return of the Jedi Boba Fett aims his gun

One of the most formidable presences in the Star Wars galaxy, bounty hunter Boba Fett originated outside of the films, but fast became a fan favorite. In his initial appearances in The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, the character was brought to life in the flesh by actor Jeremy Bulloch, who lent his physical stature to the role on set. Fans of this iconic character are at a loss today, as Mr. Bulloch has reportedly passed away today, at the age of 75.

This news came from, among other sources, the fan event/autograph service known as Imperial Signings. As they've been affiliated with signing appearances made by Jeremy Bulloch, some of the people who work for the company had gotten to know the man behind the mask rather well. In tribute to his passing, the company's official Instagram presence posted the following tribute:

While best known as the intergalactic bounty hunter who would eventually be recast with current Boba Fett actor Temura Morrison, Jeremy Bulloch’s career actually saw him play some other memorable characters in another major universe. Besides being a huge presence with only two appearances in the original trilogy of Star Wars, Bulloch was also seen in several James Bond films from the Roger Moore era. Not only was Jeremy Bulloch a crewman of the HMS Ranger in The Spy Who Loved Me, but he would also play the character of Smithers, a research assistant to Desmond Llewelyn’s Q who helped demonstrate some rather smashing gadgets. As you’ll see in the clip below, his casting was perfect for the job at hand in For Your Eyes Only:

But, of course, the legacy of Jeremy Bulloch’s acting career has him identified with a role that, while consisting of very little screen time, turned Boba Fett into a Star Wars character that people could identify as well as Luke Skywalker, General Leia Organa, or even Han Solo. Which makes the fact that his final appearance in a film would come from the Star Wars documentary, Elstree 1976 in 2015. Though, perhaps the best way to remember the impact Jeremy Bulloch had on the world of entertainment is, once again, through the people at Imperial Signings. While their Instagram post simply said “RIP Jeremy,” their Facebook presence was home to a longer, more personal message, which read as follows:

It is with huge sadness I can report that we have lost Jeremy Bulloch. Jeremy was the 2nd guest I ever met and one I have met on dozens of occasions over the years. Jeremy was always quick to joke about me being welsh and I shall miss him dearly. Since his retirement from shows I have been lucky enough to do several signings at his home thanks to his amazing wife Maureen. 2020 has been an awful year and this for me is the worst news to end it Jeremy you were a gentleman and I will miss you so much. My thoughts are with Maureen and her family at this sad times

Sometimes, all an actor has to do is be present to make an impression that will last a lifetime, and Jeremy Bulloch was most certainly one of those performers. He will always be remembered for his talents, particularly the ones that helped sent audiences back a long time ago, to a treacherous but hopeful galaxy far, far away. While he's no longer playing the role in its potential Disney+ expansions, as well as the current storyline on The Mandalorian, he presence will always be felt through the cultural force that is Star Wars. We here at CinemaBlend would like to extend our deepest sympathies and condolences to Jeremy Bulloch’s friends and family, during this difficult time.

