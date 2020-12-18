Thor: Love And Thunder’s Tessa Thompson Teases More Returning Characters

Leave a Comment
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is in a unique place, as the interim period between phases has been expanded with the year-long delay of Black Widow. A number of highly anticipated blockbusters are also in the works, including Taika Waititi's Thor: Love and Thunder. The movie is currently in pre-production down under, and Tessa Thompson recently teased that even more returning characters may factor into the fourth movie's plot.
Anticipation for Thor: Love and Thunder started off at a fever pitch shortly after it was announced. This is partly due to the news of Natalie Portman's return as Jane Foster who will eventually transform into the Mighty Thor. Plus, the Guardians of the Galaxy will factor into the story as well. But Tessa Thompson recently spoke about the mysterious blockbuster, and teased even more familiar faces. As she put it,
Yeah. I can tease that she’s definitely King of New Asgard when we find her. And as was the case in the last four, I would say that she’s a part of an adventure that involved Thor, in the sense that it’s called Thor: Love and Thunder. And I’d say there’s some cool stuff going on. We have some new characters; we have some folks potentially from other pockets of the MCU. And then we have some folks, maybe, that we’ve seen before.
How delightfully cryptic. While careful not to actually reveal anything about Thor: Love and Thunder's contents, her tease of more character that we've seen before is sure to inspire countless fan theories. We'll just have to wait and see what Taika Waititi has up his sleeve for his second time directing a Marvel movie.
Tessa Thompson's comments to The Playlist show how Taika Waititi is seemingly going to make Thor: Love and Thunder even bigger and more wild than its predecessor Ragnarok. While the movie's plot is being kept under wraps, its a much bigger cast that will also include the introduction of Christian Bale's Gorr the God Butcher. But now it looks like we should start thinking about what returning characters might also be joining the all-star cast.
With Jane already set to return for Thor: Love and Thunder, it should be interesting to see what returning faces ultimately show up throughout its runtime. This certainly seems like a great opportunity to bring back Kat Dennings' Darcy, who will first appear as a series regular in WandaVision. But the fans would also no doubt be thrilled to see another hero pop up.
Tessa Thompson mentioned how Valkyrie was named King of New Asgard during the final moments of Avengers: Endgame. Thompson has been open about her character needing a queen, hopefully including one of the first same-sex relationships in the overall MCU. She and Brie Larson have expressed interest in seeing Val and Captain Marvel together, but at this point that's just a fan theory. At least for now.
Thor: Love and Thunder is currently expected to hit theaters on May 6th, 2022.