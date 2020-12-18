Why James Cameron’s Avatar 3 Feels Even More Real

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Today is an interesting day in Avatar history, as if the plans released by James Cameron and the 20th Century Studios team in 2017 had come to fruition, we’d all be watching Avatar 2 in a theater near us. But, between 2020 being the year that it is, and production of four Avatar sequels being delayed more than once in the past decade or so, we’re not going to see Avatar 2 until 2022. However, that film, as well as Avatar 3, feel a lot more real after a recent development, as writer/director James Cameron is celebrating the wrap of live-action photography with some of his co-workers.