When The Walking Dead’s Rick Grimes Movie Is Expected To Pick Up Filming, According To Andrew Lincoln

AMC's The Walking Dead has had a very strong run on television, ultimately growing into a massive franchise. Two spinoffs are currently on the air, but fans are also excited to see the developing Rick Grimes movie on the big screen, with Andrew Lincoln back in his iconic role. Not much is known about that project, although Lincoln recently shared when he believes filming for the zombie flick will pick up.
Andrew Lincoln starred as protagonist of The Walking Dead for its first eight seasons, which included a ton of grueling work and hours in the sun. The Love, Actually actor decided to depart the apocalyptic drama in Season 9, but Rick is still alive and was flown to an unknown destination via helicopter. Lincoln was recently asked about when production might start on the movie, and he gave his best estimation: Spring 2021.
This update comes to us from Andrew Lincoln's recent spread interview ABC about his role in the upcoming streamed stage production of A Christmas Carol. Eventually the subject turned to his iconic role as Rick Grimes, and the mysterious Walking Dead movie. Excitement over this upcoming project was made all the more palpable when it was announced that it'll be getting a full theatrical run, rather than airing on AMC.
Not many details about the Rick Grimes movie have been shared thus far, although the writing process has been in full effect. The execs in charge of the franchise have been praising what they have in store, although the details have been kept under wraps. But if filming is gearing up begin this spring, then we should presumably be learning more about aspects of the development process.
The last we saw Andrew Lincoln's Rick Grimes, he blew up the bridge connecting various communities and seemingly sacrificed himself in the process. While the survivors mourned him, the audience was shown a scene of Jadis/Anne rescuing Rick and taking him with her on a helicopter to an unknown destination. Lincoln has had some years away from the The Walking Dead, and it should be interesting to see how this break galvanizes his performance in the movie.
It's been a long time since Andrew Lincoln departed The Walking Dead, the show has changed greatly. A time jump allowed the story to move on without Rick, and brought new storytelling possibilities. Danai Gurira's Michonne recently found out that Rick was alive, and also left the show in search of her husband. It's unclear if she'll appear in the Rick Grimes movie or a future spinoff, but fans are eager to see them reunite.
Hopefully Andrew Lincoln's estimation is right, and he begins working on the first Walking Dead movie early next year. In the meantime, the franchise continues to grow thanks to the two spinoffs. What's more a handful of new episodes of the original flagship series are coming to AMC, to the delight of the fandom. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your trips to the movies in the New Year.