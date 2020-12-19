How The After We Collided Director Passed The Torch For The Upcoming Sequels

I’d never done a sequel before and it was kind of fun stepping into that situation and adding humor to it basically with this very serious, kind of young romance. I knew I couldn’t sustain it without adding humor, which is interesting because I’d say 60 percent of the fans loved what I did and 40 percent are outside my house right now with torches. My attempt was to have that experience and I know Castille Landon, who is doing three and four, I’m sure she’s great. She’s making her own thing and I wished her well on social media and said ‘here’s my number however I can be helpful’ and I wish her the best. I was very happy that they hired a woman to get that voice because they started with a female director and then they went to me.