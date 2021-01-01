5 Ways Playstation's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Is Different From Into The Spider-Verse's Miles Morales

Miles Morales’ Age

Miles Morales is a 14-year-old middle school Student in Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse. This is likely because the movie is PG and aimed at a young adult audience. In the film, Miles is just starting out at Brooklyn Visions Academy after winning a lottery. He has a roommate, who I’m assuming is Genke Lee, even though his name isn’t uttered in the movie. And he’s having a hard time just growing up and going through puberty, which he apparently already went through because he’s (deepens voice) a man.

The Miles in the video game is a bit older, at 17. He’s a senior in high school and has spent a lot of time idolizing the original Spider-Man and is actually filling in for him. Unlike the Miles in the movie, this one has lost his father, so that influences a lot of his decisions. He just wants to live up to his father’s high standards and do right by his memory.