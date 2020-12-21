Looks Like Universal Studios Is Hitting Capacity Really Quickly As We Get Close To The Holidays

We know that the majority of guests visiting Florida's theme parks are still locals, and that vacationers, who have been the bread and butter of the industry, are still largely keeping their distance. What's unclear is if these crowds are simply the same locals going back to the park to experience Christmas, or if more people have become willing to make the trip for a theme park vacation. It will be interesting to see how the crowds look after the holiday season is over. January and February are usually less crowded period for the parks, but with limited capacity they could still end up comparatively crowded if people are showing more willingness to make the trip.