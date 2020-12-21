Comments

Leave a Comment

news

Looks Like Universal Studios Is Hitting Capacity Really Quickly As We Get Close To The Holidays

Universal Studios Florida Front Gate

The holiday season is frequently one of the most popular times to visit theme parks. The magic of theme parks and the magic of the holiday season combine into something extra special that you can only get at that particular time of year. It's far from uncommon for theme parks like Magic Kingdom or Universal Studios Florida to hit capacity at this time of year, and while 2020 may be a far from a common year, it seems that there are still enough people who want to experience these parks at this special time of year, as both of Universal's Florida parks hit capacity over the weekend.

A tweet sent out at 11 AM on Saturday morning from the official Universal Orlando Resort Twitter account stated that both parks were already at max capacity, meaning nobody else would be able to enter until the crowds went down. The parks remained closed to guests until about 4:30 in the afternoon. The parks then hit capacity again on Sunday at about 11:30 AM and remained that way until about 3:30 PM.

Related

Disneyland Resort: 5 Magical Things I Miss Most With The Parks Closed For Christmas

On the one hand, hitting capacity is a tad easier to do now than it was a year ago, as the Universal theme parks are operating at a fraction of their maximum capabilities. At the same time, people have been clearly staying away from the theme parks in significant numbers or parks like Universal and Walt Disney World would be hitting capacity every single day. Walt Disney World did hit capacity itself earlier this month.

While Universal Orlando Resort has not revealed many details about how many people are currently being let into the parks. Walt Disney World has stated that the parks are currently running at about 35% of max capacity, which is up from 25% when they reopened this summer. It seems likely Universal is at similar numbers. It's also unclear how many guests who might have wanted to visit the parks were unable to do so. Reservations are required to enter the parks, so it's impossible to guess how many might have bought tickets but were simply unable to do so.

We know that the majority of guests visiting Florida's theme parks are still locals, and that vacationers, who have been the bread and butter of the industry, are still largely keeping their distance. What's unclear is if these crowds are simply the same locals going back to the park to experience Christmas, or if more people have become willing to make the trip for a theme park vacation. It will be interesting to see how the crowds look after the holiday season is over. January and February are usually less crowded period for the parks, but with limited capacity they could still end up comparatively crowded if people are showing more willingness to make the trip.

More From This Author
    • Dirk Libbey Dirk Libbey View Profile

      CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian. Armchair Imagineer. Epcot Stan. Future Club 33 Member.

Walt Disney World Has Fixed A Hilarious Goof In A Rethemed Resort Slide news 3d Walt Disney World Has Fixed A Hilarious Goof In A Rethemed Resort Slide Dirk Libbey
Could A 'Disney Bubble' Work For Disney Cruise Line Adventures? news 6d Could A 'Disney Bubble' Work For Disney Cruise Line Adventures? Dirk Libbey
Why Disney's Prospects Look Good Despite Disney World Losing Nearly $7 Billion This Year news 7d Why Disney's Prospects Look Good Despite Disney World Losing Nearly $7 Billion This Year Jessica Rawden

Trending Movies

Nomadland Feb 19, 2021 Nomadland 9
The Last Full Measure Oct 19, 2019 The Last Full Measure 8
Jungle Cruise Jul 30, 2021 Jungle Cruise Rating TBD
Promising Young Woman Dec 25, 2020 Promising Young Woman Rating TBD
Wonder Woman 1984 Dec 25, 2020 Wonder Woman 1984 9
Zack Snyder Comments On When We'll Be Getting The Next Justice League Trailer For HBO Max TBD Zack Snyder Comments On When We'll Be Getting The Next Justice League Trailer For HBO Max Rating TBD
Why Jimmy Got Back Up On The Horse, Literally, In Yellowstone's Season 3 Finale TBD Why Jimmy Got Back Up On The Horse, Literally, In Yellowstone's Season 3 Finale Rating TBD
Netflix Has Scrubbed Shia LaBeouf From Its For Your Consideration Page After Lawsuit From FKA Twigs Surfaces TBD Netflix Has Scrubbed Shia LaBeouf From Its For Your Consideration Page After Lawsuit From FKA Twigs Surfaces Rating TBD
Star Wars Writers Have A Big Problem With Disney After They Say Royalty Payments Abruptly Stopped TBD Star Wars Writers Have A Big Problem With Disney After They Say Royalty Payments Abruptly Stopped Rating TBD
Netflix’s Virgin River: What That Major Cliffhanger Could Mean For Season 3 TBD Netflix’s Virgin River: What That Major Cliffhanger Could Mean For Season 3 Rating TBD
View More
Comments
Do Not Sell My Personal Information