Justice League Sequel: How Zack Snyder Would Like To Follow Up The Snyder Cut

Inside of that story, we would also do the backstory of Joker killing Robin. That would be the thing that… because the Joker is somehow involved with the stealing of the Motherbox and using it to create the Treadmill. In my mind, it was always going to be that Cyborg was going to do the math and figure out, ‘This is what we’ve got to do to go back in time to warn Bruce correctly.’ But I always thought that a lot of the conflict that was happening there was Bruce reliving the events that (are) the death of Robin, and what went into that. I was like, ‘That’d be a fun comic book. Even just the death of Robin, reliving that world, just as like a nice, little one-off.’