The Church Of Scientology Responds After Leah Remini Says Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible Rant Was A Stunt

Days after Tom Cruise’s alleged outburst showed up online, Leah Remini took to her own blog to claim that the whole thing was a “publicity stunt” from the Mission: Impossible 7 actor. She feels that producers on the movie could have “handled the the situation privately and professionally” and that “Tom probably saw this as an opportunity to appear as the epitome of strength.” She claimed this type of action was a common effort in the Church of Scientology, as well.