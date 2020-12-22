The Two Specific Reasons Tom Hanks Was Excited To Bring The News Of The World To The Big Screen

The other part was how many, how often it happened and how common it was in American history for Native American tribes to make raids and take away young children, and to raise them in the ways of their tribe – in this case the Kiowa. It happened very, very frequently. And as [Paulette Giles] mentions, I think in either the introduction or the afterwards of her book, a large majority of those children that were taken wanted to return to their Indian ways. That's extraordinary. That speaks to the nurture versus nature argument that I think is something that we would all identify with. What would we have thought if we had been those kids? Or if we had been the parents of those kids?