Zack Snyder Thanks Snyder Cut Supporters After Raising A Ton Of Money For Suicide Prevention

Leave a Comment
CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
While the chief goal of the Snyder Cut movement was to get director Zack Snyder’s fully realized vision for Justice League out to the masses, it also did some good for charity along the way. Fans have raised a lot of money for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention in honor of Zack Snyder’s late daughter Autumn, and continue to do so even with Zack Snyder’s Justice League on course for a 2021 release. Now the filmmaker has once again thanked those who have donated money to this worthy cause.
As things stand now, the various Snyder Cut fundraising efforts for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention have yielded $500,000. Here’s how Zack Snyder expressed gratitude to those who pitched in:
As those who followed the making of Justice League closely know, Zack Snyder, who’d previously helmed Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, stepped away from the fifth DC Extended Universe movie during post-production following his daughter’s suicide. So when these various Snyder Cut campaigns rolled around, organizers also used them as fundraising opportunities. Between November 2019 to this past January, the movement’s numerous charity efforts collected over $150,000 for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Now with 2020 drawing to a close, that amount has more than tripled.
That’s an impressive feat, but it’s particularly admirable that Snyder Cut supporters have continued to to raise money for charity even after WarnerMedia is announced that it would release Zack Snyder’s Justice League on HBO Max (use the following link to sign up for the streaming service if you’re not subscribed). According to Snyder himself, his take on the Justice League story, which will be told as a four-part miniseries, is dropping sometime in March. Who knows, maybe by then, the Snyder Cut fanbase will be able to hit the $1 million mark for such a worthy cause.
Following Zack Snyder’s departure from Justice League, Joss Whedon was brought in to helm the reshoots, during which time the movie was heavily altered. Justice League’s theatrical cut ultimately underperformed both critically and commercially, and over the last half year, Cyborg actor Ray Fisher has talked about Whedon’s “gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable” behavior to the cast and crew on set. In the aftermath of Justice League’s release, Warner Bros’ shifted its DCEU plans to focus less on major interconnectivity among the movie and more on solo stories.
As for Zack Snyder’s Justice League, while the basic premise of the story is the same as what what was shown in theaters (i.e. Batman, Wonder Woman, Flash, Aquaman, Cyborg and Superman coming together to fight Steppenwolf), there will be plenty of differences in how the journey specifically unfolds. Approximately $70 million was spent putting the Snyder Cut together, which included shooting new scenes to go along with the footage from the original principal photography period. Snyder has described his version of Justice League as an “Elseworlds” tale.
Stay tuned to CinemaBlend for more updates about Zack Snyder’s Justice League, including when its release date is officially announced. In the meantime, browse through our DC movies guide to learn what this corner of the superhero market is sending to theaters in the coming years.