Zack Snyder Thanks Snyder Cut Supporters After Raising A Ton Of Money For Suicide Prevention

While the chief goal of the Snyder Cut movement was to get director Zack Snyder’s fully realized vision for Justice League out to the masses, it also did some good for charity along the way. Fans have raised a lot of money for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention in honor of Zack Snyder’s late daughter Autumn, and continue to do so even with Zack Snyder’s Justice League on course for a 2021 release. Now the filmmaker has once again thanked those who have donated money to this worthy cause.