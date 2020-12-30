Why The Batman Is Reportedly Grueling To Film For Robert Pattinson

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The DC Extended Universe is a unique place, as the cinematic universes has projects both set within and outside of the official canon. While all eyes are currently on Wonder Woman 1984, there are a few highly anticipated blockbusters heading to theaters over the next two years. One of these titles is Matt Reeves' The Batman, which will feature Robert Pattinson in the title role. But according to a new report, the process is a grueling experience for the Twilight alum.