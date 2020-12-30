Comments

Why The Batman Is Reportedly Grueling To Film For Robert Pattinson

Robert Pattinson in The Batman

The DC Extended Universe is a unique place, as the cinematic universes has projects both set within and outside of the official canon. While all eyes are currently on Wonder Woman 1984, there are a few highly anticipated blockbusters heading to theaters over the next two years. One of these titles is Matt Reeves' The Batman, which will feature Robert Pattinson in the title role. But according to a new report, the process is a grueling experience for the Twilight alum.

After starring as Edward Cullen and becoming a megastar, Robert Pattinson moved on to a variety of acclaimed indie projects. Tenet and The Batman mark his return to blockbusters, and the limited footage of Matt Reeves' DC movie showed off his awesome vision for Gotham City. But according to a new report, Pattinson is exhausted. Namely, because Reeves' is allegedly a perfectionist who will continue shooting until he gets what's needed.

This latest report comes to us from The Sun, with the outlet seemingly having a contact from within The Batman's production. The story indicates that the filming process has been a difficult one for Robert Pattinson, namely because of how much time he's had to spend in Batman's signature superhero suit for Matt Reeves' countless takes. And after reportedly filming take after take in full superhero regalia, the 34 year-old actor is seemingly left exhausted.

While the source of this insider scoop wasn't revealed, it would certainly make sense for Matt Reeves to spend a great time of time and detail in order to achieve his version fo Gotham City in The Batman. The Caped Crusader is arguably the most popular superhero of all time, and he's been adapted for a film a variety of times throughout the years. While Robert Pattinson has some big shoes to fill playing Bruce Wayne, Reeves is the man in charge of the movie as a whole.

After The Batman hit theaters, Matt Reeves will also be bringing a prequel series to HBO Max. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.

It's possible that the report about The Batman's production is simply a rumor, but the cast and crew are no doubt facing a ton of pressure to complete the highly anticipated solo flick. The movie's production was shut down months ago as a result of global health issues, and also faced a two-week setback once they returned to work.

Regardless of what's happening on the set of The Batman, anticipation for the blockbuster is at an all-time high. While the film was delayed until 2022 as a result of the production halts, the first footage that debuted at DC Fandome certainly engaged the general public. Matt Reeves' vision for Gotham's Protector is pulled back, and the trio of villains feel ultra-realistic. This includes Colin Farrell, who is unrecognizable in prosthesis as The Penguin.

A number of different Batman version will be making their way back to screens over the next few years, to the delight of DC fans. In addition to Robert Pattinson's new take, Ben Affleck participated in reshoots for the Snyder Cut. Additionally, both he and Michael Keaton will be playing Bats in the upcoming Flash movie starring Ezra Miller.

The Batman is currently expected to hit theaters March 4th, 2022. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your trips to the movies in the New Year.

