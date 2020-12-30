Fantastic Four Fan Art Gives John Krasinski And Emily Blunt Superpowers

Of course, there are some missing components to this Fantastic Four portrait. Namely, we don’t have a bead on who would play Johnny Storm, a.k.a. “The Human Torch,” as well as Ben Grimm, a.k.a. “The Thing.” Not to mention, if Jonathan Majors’ casting as Kang the Conqueror for Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania is as big of a setup for Fantastic Four as we think it is, it'd be great if there was a spot for him on the dream casting poster as well. Wow, is it hard to the imagine endless possibilities of the Marvel Cinematic Universe!