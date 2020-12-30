Fantastic Four Fan Art Gives John Krasinski And Emily Blunt Superpowers

Leave a Comment
Even before the official announcement that Marvel Studios would be bringing the Fantastic Four into the MCU, there was already a vigorous amount of fan casting underway. Two of the favorite contenders for Reed Richards and Sue Storm became real life spouses and A Quiet Place stars John Krasinski and Emily Blunt, and their prospects surely have not dimmed a bit; especially after a new piece of fan art shows off the would-be superpower couple in action.
Concept artist Rob Brunette is the person behind this new and exciting look at what this potential Fantastic Four would look like. And yes, John Krasinski’s sweet A Quiet Place beard is still intact in this rendering, so you’ve been warned/welcomed to see the results. Courtesy of Brunette’s Instagram posting, this is what Krasinski and Emily Blunt would look like as Mr. Fantastic and the Invisible Woman:
Naturally, the only thing that may have changed is the fact that this version of John Krasinski’s Mr. Fantastic has a beard in Fantastic Four’s hypothetical casting. Most probably may not have assumed that, especially considering the debacle that came out of Justice League having a bit of a 'no facial hair' policy. But to be totally honest, the Krasinski beard plays rather well in this fan art. Who knew that 13 Hours would have such an effect on how the world would come to see John Krasinski?
Meanwhile, Emily Blunt still looks absolutely perfect as Sue Storm in this version of Fantastic Four. While this latest version of her would-be casting has much shorter hair than we’ve previously seen on the character, the end result is still something we’d be amazed to see on screen. With the couple decked out in a cross between the traditional blue suits and Rob Brunette’s previous design inspired by Avengers: Endgame, this latest pass is quite something. Though Brunette did dial it back on John Krasinski stretching it out alongside a shielded Blunt, so there’s something saved for the imagination.
Of course, there are some missing components to this Fantastic Four portrait. Namely, we don’t have a bead on who would play Johnny Storm, a.k.a. “The Human Torch,” as well as Ben Grimm, a.k.a. “The Thing.” Not to mention, if Jonathan Majors’ casting as Kang the Conqueror for Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania is as big of a setup for Fantastic Four as we think it is, it'd be great if there was a spot for him on the dream casting poster as well. Wow, is it hard to the imagine endless possibilities of the Marvel Cinematic Universe!
Returning to square one, this look on John Krasinski and Emily Blunt certainly keeps the fires nice and hot for their potential Fantastic Four casting. With current Spider-Man franchise director Jon Watts on deck to return Marvel's First Family to the big screen, this is probably a conversation that’s already taking place as the early phases are shaping this future MCU property. So as soon as we have any new information here at CinemaBlend, we’ll share it as it breaks.