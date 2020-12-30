Tessa Thompson Has One Note For Michael B. Jordan After Confirming He'll Direct Creed 3

On the more serious side, Michael B. Jordan’s directing of Creed III could speak to the quality of writer Zach Baylin’s script. With Creed II seeing Adonis get a serious, life-threatening pounding from Viktor Drago, the son of iconic Rocky villain Ivan, the big question after that film’s events was whether or not it’d be safe for Adonis to even think of boxing again. He’s already taken a huge risk in setting up the rematch with Viktor, so Creed III would have to get creative in order to even exist. Now, with Michael B. Jordan returning to not only star in, but also direct Creed III, it sounds like that solution has been found.