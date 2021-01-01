Why Happiest Season's Success On Hulu Is Such A Big Deal, According To Clea Duvall

And that’s good because some of the conversation surrounding Happiest Season (at least apart from how freaking awesome the sister Jane is and who Abby should have ended up with) has been about how many viewers want LGBTQ stories that are about more than just coming out. YouTube personality Breanne Williamson discusses that extensively here, but the basic message is that LGBTQ viewers don’t have any one single perspective and we need more movies to speak to that. Clea Duvall, who borrowed from some feelings and situations from her own past to make Happiest Season, is hinting at those same sentiments in the above quote, and she stated it more directly later in the interview when she offered the following thoughts on the future…