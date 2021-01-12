Dream Casting A Live-Action Miles Morales Movie

Genke Lee (Charles Melton)

Genke Lee is Miles’ best friend and confidant. He’s Korean-American and rather large in body-type. In fact, some people believe that Ned Leeds is Disney/Marvel’s take on Genke Lee without being called as such. He offers Miles insightful advice and often believes more in Miles than Miles even believes in himself. Who doesn’t need a Genke Lee in their life?

I want The Sun Is Also A Star actor Charles Melton for Genke, but more for his work on Riverdale than anything else, where he plays the second Reggie Mantle. Yes, Charles Melton is kind of a stud and doesn’t really look anything like the Genke from the comics. But, I think he could play the role of a good sidekick who is always there for his buddy quite well, if given the role.