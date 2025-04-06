After Seeing One Of Them Days, There's One Side Character I Think Would Be Perfect For A Spinoff Movie

Spoilers for One of Them Days lie ahead, so read on at your own discretion.

So far, there have been some excellent films released as part of the 2025 movie schedule. What may be one of my favorite flicks of the year thus far is One of Them Days, the buddy comedy flick starring Keke Palmer and SZA. It’s an excellent buddy comedy that’s well-directed and also serves as a stellar showcase for the performances of its two leads. The film also has more than a few fun supporting characters, and there’s one that I think could even headline their own film.

CinemaBlend’s One of Them Days review notes that the movie is bolstered by the performances of its two main stars. However, it also makes note of the A+ ensemble, which includes the likes of Vanessa Bell Calloway, Lil Rel Howery, Maude Apatow and Dewayne Perkins. Also part of the cast is comedian Katt Williams, who plays a homeless man who goes by the name Lucky. The character can more than generate a laugh or two whenever he’s on screen, and I need to talk about why Williams’ character is in need of a spinoff.

What’s Lucky’s Role In One Of Them Days?

Lucky shows up relatively early in the film, and he certainly makes his presence known right away. The neighborhood wanderer first shows up when Dreux and Alyssa (played by Keke Palmer and SZA, respectively) make their way to the scrupulous Payday Whenever in order to get a loan. Before the two down-on-their luck friends can enter the building, Lucky blocks their path and tries to dissuade them from seeking out a loan due to the high interest rates and more. And, even after they don’t heed his advice, he tries to warn them from outside.

Katt Williams’ character pops up again later in the film when Alyssa, in an attempt to earn some cash, tries to remove a rare pair of Air Jordans from the top of a utility pole. The brief commentary that Lucky provides on the situation is definitely chuckleworthy and, in all honesty, his reactions to Alyssa’s reckless stunt aligned with my thoughts on the matter. (I know I wasn’t the only one who really wanted to yell, “Get down, Alyssa!" while sitting in the theater.)

Aside from providing comic relief, Lucky also expresses genuine concern for Dreux and Alyssa’s development as people. It’s for that reason that while attending the last-minute community art show the girls put together, Lucky expresses pride in the two friends’ entrepreneurial spirits and muses that he “taught” them so much. Overall, some may be of the thinking that the self-proclaimed defender of the innocent is a “less is more” character. Yet I still think he has the attributes necessary to be the protagonist of his own story.

Why Should Lucky Receive His Own Feature Film?

For a character belonging to a pre-existing IP to receive their own production, said character needs to be genuinely interesting. And, in the case of a comedy franchise, they especially need to be funny. Lucky fits the bill, as his mere presence is funny in certain respects. His quirky personality is simultaneously humorous and endearing as is his admirable pursuit of propriety under unusual circumstances. (I can still hear him begging Alyssa to “take heed” as she attempts to get King Lolo’s Jordans.)

There’s also an obvious reason why Dreux and Alyssa’s unexpected spirit guide could headline a film: he’s played by a seasoned comedic actor. It would be an understatement to say that Katt Williams has plenty of comedic chops. He can be over-the-top funny by way of physical comedy or he can subtly generate laughs with cleverly written one-liners. And, in some cases, the Emmy winner has been known to improvise.

As previously mentioned, it’s tempting to view Lucky as a “less is more” character, and that might indicate that he's a one-note individual. That’s far from the case, though. What’s truly commendable about the man is that as eccentric as he is, he’s actually quite insightful, and that comes across in a direct way. Not only that, but he truly seems to care about people and truly makes an effort to help One of Them Days’ main gal pals So, all in all, what we have here is a character who’s layered and perfectly played by a comedic titan.

What Should A Lucky-Led Movie Be About?

There are honestly plenty of storytelling possibilities when it comes to Lucky. Given his desire to be a voice of reason for people, I’d say that could serve as an entry point for the narrative. Maybe Lucky tries to help a group of young people overcome an obstacle over the course of a day, only to discover that the problem is much bigger and more dangerous than he could’ve ever anticipated. And, while the journey may be outrageous, Lucky could learn a few things about himself along the way and take a few steps forward in his own life.

What I’m laying out are broad strokes, but that’s a solid start for a premise, I’d say. And what could this supposed spinoff film be called you might wonder. The perfect title would be Lucky Day, which would perfectly sum up the plot and serve as an ironic double entendre. And, of course, it would also follow the “Day” title approach of its predecessor. Seriously, I’m getting excited just thinking about the possibility of such a project.

Of course, there has to be interest for such a film to happen and, given One of Them Days’ solid box office performance, I think TriStar, producer Issa Rae and co. should really give a spinoff some thought. OOTD grossed $51 million worldwide against a reported $14 million budget, which is solid. This is definitely a pipe dream at this point, but I really think there’s potential here. So please join me in keeping the faith that Katt Williams plays Lucky in yet another excellent film that perfectly throws back to classic “day-in-the-hood” flicks.

In the meantime, make good use of your Netflix subscription and stream One of Them Days now! You’ll laugh, cringe (in a good way) and possibly even learn something.