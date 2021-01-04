Looks Like Walt Disney World's Tron Coaster May Be Delayed Even Longer Than We Thought

This will mean that the Tron roller coaster will miss the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World entirely, and while certainly that celebration likely won't be everything the parks had originally been planning anyway, the new E-ticket was clearly designed to be the centerpiece of the new items meant to draw guests to the park for the celebration. In the case of the other big attraction that appears to be delayed into 2022, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, being delayed into 2022, isn't that big a deal, as that year will still be the 40th anniversary of Epcot, but with Tron being at magic Kingdom, a 2022 opening loses a bit of its luster, even if it won't really impact the number of people excited to check it out.