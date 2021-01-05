That New Michael Keaton Batman Rumor Just Got Debunked

The NY Times reporter whose words were being twisted to fit narratives posted on Twitter that his reporting, in context, ONLY referred to Michael Keaton in the one movie, The Flash. It was announced during DC FanDome last year that Keaton would return to a role he made popular in 1989, as well as in a 1992 sequel, Batman Returns. Keaton hasn’t played the Caped Crusader since, though he’s a fan-favorite for his iconic portrayal, helping to launch the cinematic interpretations of The Dark Knight and paving the way for such actors as Val Kilmer, Christian Bale and, yes, Ben Affleck.