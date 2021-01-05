One Hollywood Studios Ride At Walt Disney World Has Been Inexplicably Shut Down For Days

There's also the the unspoken fact that it's possible Rock 'N' Roller Coaster starring Aerosmith may not be long for this world. The attraction is over 20 years old and it has been rumored to be on the chopping block for years. The version of the attraction found at Walt Disney Studios Park in Paris is currently being remodeled into a new coaster featuring Iron Man, and it's expected the Florida version will be replaced with something else before too long, though nothing has ever been confirmed by Disney in that regard. With so much other construction being done right now, and being slowed due to the pandemic, it seems unlikely Walt Disney World is about to embark on another major project, but it's certainly possible.