Wonder Woman 1984’s Patty Jenkins Shoots Down Rumor About Feud With Warner Bros.

The DC Extended Universe ha a unique life in theaters, including both peaks and valleys. When the studio was still getting its footing, Patty Jenkins' 2017 blockbuster Wonder Woman proved exactly what the shared universe was capable of. She and Gal Gadot returned for Wonder Woman 1984, which had an unprecedented release in both theaters and HBO Max. Jenkins has been open on social media and interviews about her work on the sequel, and she recently shut down a rumor about a supposed feud with Warner Bros.