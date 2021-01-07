Justice League: Zack Snyder Explains Importance Of Superman’s Black Suit In The Snyder Cut

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Superhero movies are everywhere, but none have had quite the unprecedented life as Justice League. Shortly after the movie's release in 2017 fans began campaigning for the Snyder Cut, as director Zack Snyder's vision was greatly altered when he departed the set due to a family tragedy. One of the many cut concepts included Superman's iconic black suit, and now Snyder has explained why this was such an important aspect of the character.