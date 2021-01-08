Thor: Love And Thunder: Melissa McCarthy And Husband Share Hilarious Audition Tape For The Marvel Sequel

Leave a Comment
After 23 widely-successful MCU movies, including 2019’s historical Avengers: Endgame and a ton of exciting movies and Disney+ television series coming up, the universe has nabbed about half of Hollywood to Team Marvel. But there are still undoubtedly a ton of talents who are surely waiting by the phone for a call from Kevin Feige. Apparently that includes Melissa McCarthy and her husband and filmmaking partner, Ben Falcone who are hoping for roles in Thor: Love and Thunder.
The cute couple took to Instagram shortly before the filming of Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder begins to share a funny “audition tape” to sell the filmmaker, Chris Hemsworth and Marvel on adding them to the cast. Check it out:
It’s impossible not to smile at this. Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone’s audition is chaotic in the best possible way as they go from sharing their preferred classic monologues to sharing their “song-and-dance” talent by singing about water crackers… I guess? McCarthy also threw in her skill of making a range of hummus recipes and because we know relatively nothing about what’s going on in Thor: Love and Thunder, who knows that could be helpful!
Most of all it’s cute to see these two comedians play off of each other in a casual setting and just go for a bunch of random bits in the span of two minutes. They met each other back in 1998 just before McCarthy started playing Sookie on Gilmore Girls. They got married back in 2005 and recently celebrated their 15th anniversary with their two kids, 13-year-old Vivian and 10-year-old Georgette.
The first time the pair were in a major film together was for Bridesmaids, where Ben Falcone played an air marshall Megan sits next to during the bridal party’s trip to Vegas. They’ve since made a ton of movies together including 2018’s Life of the Party. And following their recent HBO Max movie Superintelligence, the couple are heading to streaming again for a Netflix workplace comedy called God’s Favorite Idiot. But nevermind that right now, they want to be in Thor: Love and Thunder.
It’s a pretty random ask from the pair, but at the same time it doesn’t feel like a total shot in the dark. Melissa McCarthy worked with Chris Hemsworth for Ghostbusters back in 2016, before the God of Thunder amped up the humor for Thor: Ragnarok. Also, as they say, the couple were in Australia for the holidays because McCarthy just wrapped her work on Hulu series Nine Perfect Strangers with Nicole Kidman. ironically enough Thor: Love and Thunder will be filming Down Under starting this month.
Matt Damon totally and randomly had a short cameo in Ragnarok, so how about Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone, Taika? Thor: Love and Thunder is expected to hit theaters on May 6th, 2022. Check out the full lineup of Marvel films coming soon here on CinemaBlend.