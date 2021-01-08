Thor: Love And Thunder: Melissa McCarthy And Husband Share Hilarious Audition Tape For The Marvel Sequel

It’s a pretty random ask from the pair, but at the same time it doesn’t feel like a total shot in the dark. Melissa McCarthy worked with Chris Hemsworth for Ghostbusters back in 2016, before the God of Thunder amped up the humor for Thor: Ragnarok. Also, as they say, the couple were in Australia for the holidays because McCarthy just wrapped her work on Hulu series Nine Perfect Strangers with Nicole Kidman. ironically enough Thor: Love and Thunder will be filming Down Under starting this month.