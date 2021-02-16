4 Awesome Ways Gina Prince-Bythewood's The Old Guard Made Strides In Hollywood

It’s easy to think back to franchises like Star Wars, where audiences were led to believe that Finn and Poe could be together by the end of it. J.J. Abrams teased LGBTQ+ representation ahead of Rise of Skywalker’s release, but it ended up to be a blink-and-you-miss kiss in the background of a sequence at the end of the movie. In terms of The Old Guard, the action movie actually leaned into its gay romance and made the pairing matter without feeling like a stunt or the meeting of a quota. The Old Guard is a good example of what LGBTQ+ representation can look like in an action movie. There’s definitely room for it for filmmakers that make it a priority, and put some love and care into these storylines with some effort.